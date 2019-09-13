US Bancorp DE Purchases 189,527 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $415,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR remained flat at $$80.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,175,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.