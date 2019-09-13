US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.70% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $80,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

In related news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,499.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

