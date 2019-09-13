US Bancorp DE Has $303.86 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,773 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of PepsiCo worth $303,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,893 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,182,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,539,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,229. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

