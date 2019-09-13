US Bancorp DE Has $1.68 Billion Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $1,676,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,751,000 after purchasing an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.29. 72,808,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,807,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average is $288.94. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

