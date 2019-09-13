US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,993,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,753 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $240,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 179,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 936,441 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.