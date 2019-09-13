Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of UBA stock remained flat at $$24.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,644. The firm has a market cap of $933.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.