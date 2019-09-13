United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.49

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $10.76. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.45.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

