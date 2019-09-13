United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,990. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

