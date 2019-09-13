United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 102,810 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 806.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 49.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,457,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,296 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,296,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,424,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,792 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

