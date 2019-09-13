United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $492.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

