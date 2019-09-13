United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $41.02 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.89. 28,113,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,667,162. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

