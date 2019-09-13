United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 69,930 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,930 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $58,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,854,000 after buying an additional 486,688 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,262,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 592,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after buying an additional 78,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 577,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $60.19.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

