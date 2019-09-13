United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,464 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $67,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,803. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $118.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

