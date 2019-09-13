UNITE Group’s (UTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,040.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 969.51. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. UNITE Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.