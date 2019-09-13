Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:AUB opened at $38.94 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.26 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

