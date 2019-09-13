Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UL. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 319,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.