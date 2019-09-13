UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.57, approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

UNCFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

