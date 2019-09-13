UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.50 ($16.86).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

