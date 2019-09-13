Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,554. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,489 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $93,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,138,000 after purchasing an additional 268,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,859,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,944,000 after purchasing an additional 387,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,749,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,330,000 after purchasing an additional 471,955 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.