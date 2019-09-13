ugChain (UGC) Price Tops $0.0039

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One ugChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. ugChain has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $77,176.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ugChain has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.04417187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain (CRYPTO:UGC) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com . The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

