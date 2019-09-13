UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $45.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 1,195,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,874,370.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $834,663. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in UDR by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in UDR by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

