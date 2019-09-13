UBS Group Lowers Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Price Target to $19.00

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of DLPH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,863,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 3,422.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 618,666 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,242,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 459,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

