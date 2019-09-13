UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Down 2.3%

UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96, approximately 71 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 79,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.12% of UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Long Crude ETN worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

