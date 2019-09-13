Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Cross Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 354,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,508,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.