Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 17,520 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 156,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $312,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

