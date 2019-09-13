Tyers Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,815,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 164.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 420.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,357 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Nordstrom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.90. 182,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,206. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.