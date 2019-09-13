Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 161,901 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 525,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,506.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 82,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,832. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.60. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $350,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,360.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $150,210.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

