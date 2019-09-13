Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 22.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 50,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,214. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

