Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,984 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 55,312 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5,990.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,542 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,759,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941,718. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

