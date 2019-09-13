Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $373,000 Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,988,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after acquiring an additional 649,166 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $9,367,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 678,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 404,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 468,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 342,887 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 180,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,833. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

