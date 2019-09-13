Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 38,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 536,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.90. 161,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,842. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.