Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $168.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955,894 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 60.8% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 1.92% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $168,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,329,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,347,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

