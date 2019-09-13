Truvvo Partners LLC Invests $303,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Truvvo Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,747,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $171.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

