TrueFlip Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3,650.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00203395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.01157378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022856 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.