Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.00

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 1608072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.77.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,424,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 246,060 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

