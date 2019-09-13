Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 29,654 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 43,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $39.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

