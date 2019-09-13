Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $45.24. 36,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Trinseo by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Trinseo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,898,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

