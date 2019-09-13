Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Merger were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMCX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Merger by 70,246.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200,201 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Merger by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 489,000 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37. Trinity Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

In other Trinity Merger news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $5,572,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Trinity Merger Company Profile

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.