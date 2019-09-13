Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 8,335 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period.

Shares of PFXF remained flat at $$20.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 212,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,302. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

