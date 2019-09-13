Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $680,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,522. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.