Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 167.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 71,999,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,426,859. The company has a market capitalization of $266.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.