TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

TNET stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 120,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,422. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $96,365.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,646,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,990 shares of company stock worth $9,844,243. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

