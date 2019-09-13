Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

