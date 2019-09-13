Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.14

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $89.62, with a volume of 59594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $244,149.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $374,348.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,330 shares of company stock worth $5,087,092 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $11,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

