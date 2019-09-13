Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.94 and traded as low as $18.09. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 2,620,793 shares.

Specifically, insider Michael(Mike) Clarke bought 452,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.08 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of A$7,723,661.40 ($5,477,774.04). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 452,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,291.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of A$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (ASX:TWE)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.