Travala Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Travala token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Travala has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Travala Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

