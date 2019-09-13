Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,700. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 195,817 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 241.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 287.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $435,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.