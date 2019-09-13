Total (EPA:FP) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.70 ($68.26).

EPA:FP traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching €46.65 ($54.24). 4,597,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.30. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

