Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 435,123 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435,123 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.47% of Cameco worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 29.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. 1,225,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,409. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

