Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 28,261 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of SunTrust Banks worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 424,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 231,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth about $7,856,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STI traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 549,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,537. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.